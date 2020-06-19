Ice Cream this weekend?

If you subscribe to the Manchester Ink Link’s Daily Newsletter, you’d know how I found out about Moe Joe’s “24 and more flavors of soft serve ice cream.” Each morning I wake up to Carol’s introductory comments that launch this totally digital daily news. I had to go check them out.

Mine is ice cream.

Photography.

Flags and banners of all sorts.

Weird & memorable facts like – “33” stamped on bottles of Rolling Rock beer – 33 words in their “rolling hills of Latrobe PA” headline, 1933 the year prohibition ended. Flag Day- always June 14 th , commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States of America on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Hopefully soon, this photo of a pandemic’s view of eating out – will be only a quaint memory.

As New Hampshire begins to re-open, remember social distancing is still important and please wash your hands – often. And yes, please sign up for the newsletter. We’ll discover more about Carol’s passions together.

And if you visit Moe Joe’s cones, tell them Keith sent you!