I-93 construction work beginning near Exit 8, Stevens Pond

CONCORD, N.H. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will implement changes to the traffic pattern to facilitate bridge work on I-93 southbound in Manchester beginning on Monday, April 4, 2022. Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes above Exit 8 near mile marker 22.8 to allow construction crews to make repairs and perform preservation work on the bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond.

The Exit 8 On-Ramp to I-93 Southbound from Wellington Road will be closed for the summer. A posted detour will direct people from Wellington Road onto I-93 Northbound up to Exit 9 where they will loop around and back onto I-93 Southbound. The detour is about 5 miles long and will add roughly 8 minutes to the trip.

Weather permitting, lane closures will be in use Wednesday and Thursday nights next week from 7 pm to 5 am for striping operations. Slower traffic may be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley of Bow, NH, and has a completion date of October 28, 2022.