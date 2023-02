Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the shoulder of I-293 northbound, just after the Exit 4 NB off ramp (about mile marker 5.2) in Manchester.

Weather permitting, the shoulder closure is scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the designated area and obey all message boards and posted signs.