I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work.

Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at 5:00 am.

Motorists seeking to access the I-293 northbound and southbound are advised to continue north on Second Street for a mile to Exit 5 and return to the I-293 northbound. Motorists on I-293 seeking to take Exit 4 southbound off ramp are advised to take Exit 5 southbound off ramp.