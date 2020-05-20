I-293 bridge construction work on Thursday night

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that work will begin on the I-293 northbound bridge over the Merrimack River starting on Thursday, May 21.

Work will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. on Thursday and 12 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Traffic will be shifted and lane closures are expected. Additional work days may be needed if there is inclement weather, but the traffic shift is expected to only take one night under good weather conditions.

This project consists of bridge preservation work on I-293 northbound and southbound bridges over the Merrimack River and PanAm Railroad in the Town of Bedford and the City of Manchester. The scope included deck repair, pier rehab, replacement of modular expansion joints, CCTV foundation and pole, and a Smart Work Zone (SWZ) to inform the traveling public.

R.S. Audley Inc. of Bow, New Hampshire is the contractor for the $4.7 million project, which has a final completion date of September 25, 2020.