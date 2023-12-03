Hundreds receive free baseline concussion tests during Youth Sports Safety Week

MANCHESTER, NH – The Safe Sports Network program of the New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute (NHMI) culminated its Youth Sports Safety Week with a capstone event at its downtown Sports Injury Clinic, providing free baseline concussion testing to local high school student-athletes. The free C3 Logix baseline tests were administered by Safe Sports Network’s team of professional athletic trainers at 35 Kosciuszko Street, Manchester, where Safe Sports Network’s Free Sports Injury Clinic operates. Nearly 150 local youth benefited.

Baseline testing helps ensure proper evaluation and treatment of sports-related head injuries that young athletes may sustain, which has become a common and significant risk of many sports. There are an estimated 2 million concussions that occur in youth athletics each year across the United States. Already this new school year, Safe Sports Network’s team of professional athletic trainers have treated and managed care for almost 70 concussed student-athletes.

The risks and impacts from sports-related concussions, which until recent decades were largely ignored in youth sports, have become much more of a focus for schools, youth leagues, and many concerned parents, as scientific data on the prevalence and impacts of concussions have become much more widely known and understood. If gone undiagnosed and not treated properly, concussions can have lasting effects on a person’s memory, concentration, balance and could lead to personality changes.

In addition to the Concussion Baseline Testing event, a number of additional events occurred throughout the week including CPR/AED and First Aid classes for coaches, and advanced critical care of hockey athletes with continuing education and hands-on skill practice for health care professionals. While safety is a priority every day, Youth Sports Safety Week aims simply to highlight its critical importance within the realm of youth sports and to provide helpful resources to the community aimed at keeping student-athletes as safe as possible.

Youth Sports Safety Week, and the year-round protection and care provided to local student-athletes by Safe Sports Network is made possible through the generous support of hundreds of individual donors, corporations, and others who recognize the value and impact of keeping kids safe and well-cared for so they can thrive through sports. To learn more about how you can support Youth Sports Safety Week or other services provided by Safe Sports Network, visit: safesportsnetwork.org.

NHMI is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine, and to promoting and providing a safe sports environment for athletes.

NHMI’s largest program is the Safe Sports Network, which provides athletic healthcare at nine high schools and in a free injury evaluation clinic, and youth sports safety education for coaches, parents, and athletes. Currently, Safe Sports Network provides coverage for ~6,000 young athletes at Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester High School West, Bedford, Goffstown, Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Campbell and Trinity High Schools. Young athletes from area youth hockey, football, cheer, and soccer leagues also benefit from these free services. Further, any youth athlete can take advantage of the Safe Sports free injury evaluation clinic weekday afternoons in Manchester, NH (call 603-627-9728 for more information).