Hundreds line Hudson streets to honor Airman who died in line of duty

HUDSON, NH – Air Force Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, was escorted by several Hudson police and fire units as his body was transported from the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home to St. Kathryn’s Church, where visiting hours were set for Friday afternoon.

Capt. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, was one of two Air Force officers killed Jan. 27 when an electronic surveillance communications aircraft crashed in Taliban-controlled territory in eastern Afghanistan. The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there’s no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Capt. Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.

On Friday people gathered throughout the town holding flags, saluting, and displaying signs, lining the streets in respect for Capt. Phaneuf.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 28 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in St. Kathryn’s Church, 4 Dracut Road in Hudson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. in St. Kathryn’s Church. Capt. Ryan will receive full military honors in a private burial at Arlington National Cemetery on March 9 in the presence of family and friends.

Below: Slideshow of procession for Capt. Ryan Phaneuf as his body was received by his hometown of Hudson on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Photos by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

