Hundreds brave April snowstorm to support Girls Inc. of New Hampshire

Nashua, NH – More than 200 event-goers braved snow, ice and high winds on Thursday, April 4, to support Girls Inc. of New Hampshire’s annual Fuel Her Fire gala and auction at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. The event raised more than $245,000 for Girls, Inc., setting the bar as the non-profit organization’s most successful fundraiser to date.

“As a non-profit organization, we rely on donations to fund the programs and services we bring to hundreds of girls in southern New Hampshire each year,” said Girls Inc. of New Hampshire CEO Sharron McCarthy. “We are so grateful to the individuals and businesses who sponsored, donated, bid on auction items, and to the hearty souls who attended Fuel Her Fire – everyone came through for the girls in a big way.”

Attendees bid on items such as golf outings, weekend getaways, event tickets, gift baskets and more in the popular silent auction, before entertainment, a champagne toast and dinner.

ML Burke, Senior Director of Marketing at Dartmouth Health, the presenting sponsor, offered remarks on mental health issues that are unique to girls, particularly girls of color and those whose families struggle with economic insecurity.

Girls Inc. alumna Kaylee Hubbard, a former Girls Inc. Girl of the Year, spoke about how the organization supported her, instilled confidence and gave her the tools to create success as a young entrepreneur.

“The Girls Inc. principles of ‘strong, smart and bold’ provided me with a strong foundation when I launched my social media business,” said Hubbard. “I’ve always had confidence in my abilities, and that was instilled in me from my time with Girls Inc.”

Auctioneer and former Girls Inc. board member Mark Fodero hosted the popular and much-anticipated live auction. With experiences such as trips to Key West, Nantucket, Maine and other locales, an outdoor adventure package, and more, the auction was lively with participants scrambling to outbid each other.

All proceeds from the Fuel Her Fire gala and auction will support scholarships for New Hampshire girls aged 5 to 18 to participate in Girls Inc.’s after-school and summer programs, and research-based programming to address critical areas, such as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, pregnancy and drug misuse awareness and prevention, media and economic literacy, adolescent health, violence prevention, career planning and leadership, and participation in sports.

Fuel Her Fire event sponsors included Dartmouth Health Children’s, TayMax/Planet Fitness, Comcast, Jambard Farms, Love, Tito’s, Nash Construction, SLC Holdings, The Nash Foundation, Earl Prolman, New Hampshire Magazine, North End Properties and many other local businesses.