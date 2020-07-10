Human remains recovered by FBI in Methuen identified as missing Manchester man

METHUEN, MASS. – A search using heavy equipment over the past two days uncovered the remains of a Manchester man whose family reported him missing in March.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts has positively identified the human remains that were recovered by the FBI Boston Division’s Evidence Response Team on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m. in Methuen, Mass. The remains were determined to be that of Mr. Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Mr. Charabati was reported missing by his family on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

After an investigation spanning nearly four months, his remains were found buried in the back of the property located at 145 Milk St. in Methuen, Massachusetts.

The FBI has notified Mr. Charabati’s family of the findings. The family is requesting that members of the media respect their need for privacy at this difficult time.

“For almost four months, the family of Zakhia Charabati have been patiently awaiting news of his whereabouts. Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure. Investigative efforts to pursue those responsible for Mr. Charabati’s death will continue,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

The FBI would also like to recognize the investigative efforts of the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, and the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire. Valuable assistance was also provided by the Methuen Police Department and the city’s Department of Public Works.

The investigation is ongoing.