Huff-Brown kicks off Congressional campaign with Manchester trip

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A new challenger has entered the race for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District seat.

Republican Gail Huff Brown made her first campaign stop on Saturday morning in Manchester, making remarks at the Beacon Building on Elm Street before heading off to support Manchester Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan.

Huff-Brown served as a television reporter for over 30 years, working for WCVB – Channel 5 in the Boston market for 20 years and later serving as a correspondent for NH1 News in Concord.

She has been married to former U.S. Senator and U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown since 1986, but doesn’t expect the political fame of her spouse to overshadow her own platform.

“If anyone has ever met me, they know I am my own person,” she says. “I was Gail Huff on News Center 5 long before I was Scott Brown’s wife. When he began to run, people referred to him as Mr. Huff.”

Huff-Brown said she has been worried about the direction of the country in recent months after her husband’s diplomatic service as the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa ended in December. While overseas, she says that foreign diplomats told her they felt more protected from China and other threats under the Trump Administration in a way they had not felt for years.

While Huff-Brown praises former President Donald Trump for his foreign policy overall, his work on Operation Warp Speed and his tax policy, she believes that the past several administrations have done poorly in regard to reining in the national debt and U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

Feeling the need to do something in response to the difficult conclusion of America’s role in Afghanistan earlier this year was one reason why she chose to enter this race. The other was the current field of challengers hoping to face off against incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas.

“I wouldn’t have gotten into the race if I thought any of (the other candidates) could win,” she says. “We need someone with life experience, someone who can dig in and research issues, something who can talk to people and be able to advocate, and I think I’m the only person in the race with those skills.”

Huff-Brown says she defines herself as a conservative and believes in individual freedom and lower taxes as well as standing up to China on the global stage and opposing mandates domestically. However, she also seeks to reach out across the aisle during the campaign.

“Many Democrats are just as upset as Republicans and undeclared voters, I will be talking to everyone,” she says. “This country needs to run in a different direction.”

Sullivan issued her thanks to Huff-Brown for joining her in talking to voters in advance of Tuesday’s municipal election in Manchester.

“I truly appreciate all of the help from everyone who is coming out to help us reach as many voters as possible in the final days of this race,” said Sullivan. “The support has been incredible and it means a lot as we fight to win this Tuesday.”

Internal polling from the campaign of 2020 GOP First Congressional District Nominee Matt Mowers, conducted by Cygnal, put Mowers at 34%, followed by Huff-Brown (7%), and former White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (6%).