Hudson’s Fat Katz Food & Drink fined $2K for allowing indoor karaoke and not enforcing mask guidance

CONCORD, NH – A Hudson restaurant has been fined for non-compliance with two NH Emergency orders, cited for indoor karaoke and not enforcing mask requirements.

The state Attorney General’s office issued the fine on behalf of the state Health Department to Fat Katz Food & Drink, Derry Road in Hudson, assessing a $2,000 civil penalty for violations of the Food Service Industry Guidance pursuant to Emergency Order 52, extended by Emergency Order 70.

According to a letter (see below) issued to the business, the state had given special permission to Fat Katz to hold karaoke outside as long as people brought their own microphones. However, the business moved karaoke indoors after noise complaints that brought police to their business.

The business also was cited for not enforcing mask guidance for gatherings of 100 people or more.

Last week the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services notified the public that patrons of Fat Katz Food & Drink between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 should be tested for COVID-19 due to potential exposure after reports that a person went to the restaurant knowing they had COVID-19 and should be in isolation, and when a second person went to the restaurant while knowing they should be in quarantine.

You can read the full text of the correspondences between the state and Fat Katz below.