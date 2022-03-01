Hudson police seek suspect in Feb. 24 bank robbery

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

HUDSON, NH – Hudson police are investigating a bank robbery reported February 24, 2022.

On that date at approximately 5:56 p.m., Hudson Police were dispatched to St. Mary’s Bank, 3 Winnhaven Drive in Hudson, in response to a hold-up alarm.

The robber is described as a husky male, approximately 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded pullover sweatshirt, jeans with a tear in the right knee, black gloves, a royal blue winter hat and dark-framed glasses.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Hudson Police at 603-886-6011 or the Hudson Police Crime Line at 603-594-1150.