Hudson firefighter killed in 2-vehicle crash on Route 102

HUDSON, NH –A Hudson firefighter was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident late Monday night in Hudson. Lt. Todd J. Berube, 43, died from injuries sustained in the crash, which happened Jan. 9, 2023 at about 6 p.m. in the area of 297 Derry Street, Route 102. The accident involved another vehicle, identified by authorities as a 2018 Mazda 3 sedan. The driver of the Mazda was not injured. Lt. Berube was wearing a helmet, and police said drugs nor alcohol were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Officer Royston at (603) 886-6011.

On Tuesday Hudson Fire Chief Scott Tice made the announcement identifying Lt. Berube as the victim of the crash. He served Hudson and Litchfield fire departments in the capacity of firefighter and paramedic for more than 20 years.

Lt. Berube began his fire service career with the Milford Fire Department as a Call Firefighter and joined the Hudson Fire Department July 1, 2002, as a full-time firefighter. He was also a member of the Litchfield Fire Department where he served as a Call Firefighter since January 2020. Todd was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant with the Hudson Fire Department on January 29, 2017, and was well known for his dedication and pride of the fire service and for his love of his family.

“We wish to offer Todd’s family, friends and coworkers our most sincere condolences as we all process this tremendous loss. We respectfully ask for privacy for Todd’s family during this difficult time,” Chief Tice wrote.

A post on the Hudson Fire Department Facebook page added that Lt. Berube was “very dedicated to the fire service and made a large impact at Hudson Fire. Among his accomplishments were implementing our RED Shirt Friday program, acting as an advisor to Explorer Post #550 and serving on the Fitness Committee.”

