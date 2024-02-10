Howard Dean endorses Cinde Warmington

Concord, NH – Today, former Vermont Governor Howard Dean announced his endorsement of Cinde Warmington’s campaign for the corner office. In addition to serving as governor, Dean was also the Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), founded Democracy For America, and is known for his advocacy of progressive issues.

“To take back the corner office and defeat a dangerous Republican agenda, we need a fighter like Cinde who will never back down from a challenge,” said Governor Dean. “Republicans don’t want to face Cinde in November because she will lead Democrats to victory up and down the ballot. New Hampshire Republicans are clearly desperate to make this a campaign about anything but their radical attacks on the rights of people to make health care choices for themselves. For years, Cinde Warmington has fiercely fought Republicans’ attempts to restrict the rights of women to make their own reproductive rights decisions. With Cinde as the nominee Republicans won’t be able to avoid discussing their radical anti-abortion agenda. Take it from me as a former Governor, Cinde Warmington will be a fantastic leader in the corner office. She will ensure every family can put a roof over their heads, she’ll strengthen our neighborhood public schools, and she’ll make sure that New Hampshire is no longer the only state in New England that does not protect abortion rights.”

“Governor Dean has dedicated his career of public service to improving health care access, increasing equality and opportunity, and fighting for our values,” said Cinde Warmington. “I am honored to earn Governor Dean’s support in this race and look forward to working with him to spread our campaign’s positive message with voters across the state. For the first time in years, Democrats have a real chance to take back the corner office and we must succeed so that everyone in New Hampshire is given the opportunity to live free and thrive.”

Governor Dean’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.