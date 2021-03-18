How would you spend $44 million to make the city better?

MANCHESTER, NH – Recently, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, which will bring billions of dollars in much-needed relief to people across the country.

One aspect of the American Rescue Plan is direct aid to cities and towns, including Manchester. Currently, it’s estimated Manchester will receive approximately $44 million over two years. While the City is still awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on how exactly the funds can be utilized, Mayor Joyce Craig is asking residents to share stories on how the pandemic has impacted them, and ideas on how they’d like to see the funds used.

“For over a year, our community has felt the widespread negative impacts of COVID-19. This is the first time the City of Manchester is receiving direct funding, and we want to ensure it’s used to best meet the needs of our community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

Broadly, the funds coming to the City of Manchester can be used for local economic recovery purposes, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, assistance to hard-hit industries like tourism, travel, and hospitality, premium pay for essential workers and infrastructure investment.

Anyone wishing to share their pandemic story or ideas on how to best utilize the local funding coming into Manchester can contact the Mayor’s Office or fill out this form.