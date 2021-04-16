I hope that all is well in the world of our readers. Once again, this country is going through divisive and trying times regarding race, politics, policing and pandemics. Sometimes, we forget that there’s so much more that binds us than separates us…

We are approaching our next event on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Felon to Freeman, “How to be an ally.” Like our event last month, we are looking to make this one just as impactful and monumental. We have a panel that includes the American Friends Service Committee (A.F.S.C), Rights and Democracy (R.A.D), Upper Valley, Showing Up for Racial Justice (S.U.R.J) and New Hampshire State Rep., Nicole Klein Knight.

This event is all-inclusive. Regardless of race, religion, or your political stance, these are issues that should unite us as a community, as a state, and as a nation. If you can contribute ideas that would help those returning back to society, then this event is for you. We are looking to change legislation to make the transition to society an easier one.

We would like to address the following:

Having voting rights restored (This is huge when it comes to a person feeling as though they’re now part of the solution by joining this process. It also gives the feeling of empowerment by taking pride in community.) Banning the box on employment applications. Creating work and purpose-filled opportunities for felons. Business opportunities as well as digital entrepreneurship.

These are just a few of the hot topics that will be discussed. In addition, ways on how to help make the social and emotional transition into civilian life. These are issues that society tends to sweep under the rug, yet, they have an effect on our families, communities and society.

I love being in civilian life, and this is a feeling that I want to spread to others. This is how we build a better society. There are countless men and women who are being released daily, weekly and monthly. There’s a great percentage of them who are looking to make the transition from prison to prosperity. Their debt to society has been paid, and now they need the assistance to beat the odds and stay on track. Let’s focus on those men and women who really want this change.

Thank you to our panel

As well as any other future panelists.

This event will be moderated by Felon to Freeman. Please join us!

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rd-CtrzgvE9Sj5eZbEnZUq5szbYL1ui63

Anthony Payton is a Brooklyn-born content creator and media maker, a proud father who loves writing, cooking and learning. Reach him at anthonypayton111@gmail.com