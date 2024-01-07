How Positive Street Art shapes equitable communities

In the heart of New Hampshire, among a landscape of tranquility, a revolution is quietly unfolding. Positive Street Art (PSA), a BIPOC-run organization, has emerged as a beacon of change, casting a vibrant brushstroke across the canvas of the state. In this picturesque setting, Positive Street Art is not merely creating street art; they are cultivating a movement that transcends the boundaries of color, orientation, and ability.

The Arts: Empowering the Unheard

In January 2012, Positive Street Art was born out of the vision and passion of co-founders Cecilia Ulibarri and Manuel Ramirez. Fueled by the desire to introduce urban arts to a community lacking representation, they established the organization with a mission to inspire a passion for the urban arts in a productive way and to build strong communities through educational workshops, community events, and artistic services.

“Our goal was not only to beautify spaces but also to make a lasting impact on the creative economy,” — Cecilia Ulibarri, Co-Founder of Positive Street Art.

By empowering and inspiring others to engage with and appreciate art, Positive Street Art set out to create a cultural shift, fostering a community where artistic exploration and enjoyment were accessible to all. Since its inception, the organization has been a dynamic force, using art as a tool for positive transformation and inclusivity. In championing the arts for underrepresented communities, Positive Street Art recognizes the pivotal role of artistic expression in empowerment and cultural preservation. PSA implicitly understands that art has the power to challenge norms and foster empathy, amplifying the voices of those marginalized.

“By advocating for the arts, Positive Street Art is not merely adorning walls but building bridges between worlds that may seem disparate but, in reality, are interconnected facets of our shared humanity.” — Manuel Ramirez, Co-Founder of Positive Street Art.

What sets the organization apart is its commitment to accessibility, ensuring that public art, services, and events are open to all without discrimination. By breaking down physical and societal barriers, Positive Street Art not only creates a platform for diverse narratives but becomes a catalyst for societal change, emphasizing that the transformative power of art should be a shared experience, accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or background.

Brushing Away Ignorance and Creating a Tapestry of Unity

In its educational artistic workshops, each stroke of creativity is a step towards dismantling the walls of ignorance. In a society where disparities persist, Positive Street Art makes workshops accessible to all, recognizing the transformative power of knowledge and empowerment. By embracing BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and people with different abilities, these sessions not only cultivate artistic skills but also nurture a culture of understanding, breaking down barriers one workshop at a time.

Positive Street Art’s commitment to unity extends beyond the confines of workshops. The organization orchestrates vibrant community events that celebrate diversity and promote solidarity, becoming vital platforms for connection, understanding, and appreciation of differences.

Through these community events, Positive Street Art ensures that the stories of underrepresented communities are not only heard but celebrated. Infusing art, music, and culture into gatherings transforms public spaces into canvases of expression. The result is a living, breathing testament to the richness that diversity brings to our collective experience.

Illuminating Leadership

As a BIPOC-run entity in a predominantly white state, Positive Street Art is not just creating art but forging a path for emerging leaders. The organization serves as a role model, proving that leadership and creativity know no boundaries. By championing inclusivity and embracing diversity within its own leadership, the organization is a beacon of hope for future trailblazers, ensuring that leadership positions reflect the kaleidoscope of voices in our society.

In a state that may be unfamiliar with the nuances of underrepresented communities, Positive Street Art serves as an educational tool. Every mural, every piece, tells a story – a story of resilience, of identity, and of the shared human experience. These artistic endeavors transcend language, becoming powerful catalysts for understanding and appreciation.

A Masterpiece in the Making

Positive Street Art’s journey in New Hampshire is more than just a revolution of colors on walls. It’s a testament to the transformative power of inclusivity, education, and art. As the initiative continues to weave its tapestry of unity, it beckons us to reconsider the role of art in society – not merely as decoration, but as a dynamic force for change. It challenges us to rethink our assumptions, question our biases, and embrace the beauty that arises when diverse perspectives converge.

Positive Street Art is not merely an organization; it’s a movement, a celebration of diversity, and a provocation to envision a future where everyone contributes to a masterpiece of equality. It challenges us to look beyond our preconceptions and embrace a palette that reflects the true vibrancy of our collective humanity. In the heart of a majority White state, PSA’s multi-racial community shows that art, when wielded with purpose, has the power to dismantle barriers, elevate communities, and paint a more vibrant, equitable future for all.

Join Positive Street Art in celebrating 12 years of service on January 10th at 5:30 PM at 48 Bridge St., 3rd Floor, Nashua, NH 03060. We invite you to commemorate this milestone with us as we reflect on the impact Positive Street Art has had in fostering creativity, inclusivity, and positive change within our community. Your presence will add to the joy of this special occasion, as we look forward to many more years of art, empowerment, and community building. See you there! CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

To learn more: www.positivestreetart.org

About Manuel Ramirez

Manuel “Phelany” Ramirez, a leading force in the world of positive street art, transforms urban spaces into vibrant canvases for optimism. As the lead artist for Positive Street Art, Manny’s unwavering passion for urban expression revitalizes communities and leaves an indelible mark on New Hampshire and beyond. His creativity and craftsmanship, showcased at events like Live Art Battle and the Downtown Arts Fest, accelerate positive change. Beyond murals, Manny’s positive leadership is evident in spreading joy and inspiration, earning him the 2022 Rising Stars Award for Artist of the Year. Co-founder of Positive Street Art, Manny’s influence transcends traditional boundaries, shaping the visual landscape and leaving a lasting legacy.

About Cecilia Ulibarri

Cecilia Ulibarri, a dynamic leader and long-time resident of southern New Hampshire, serves as the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Positive Street Art. Over the past decade, she played a pivotal role in bringing urban art to the community, recruiting artists, securing grants, and overseeing growth. Formerly the Constituent Services & Cultural Affairs Coordinator in the Mayor’s Office, she prioritized diversity. As the first Latinx president of the Rotary Club of Nashua West, Cecilia excelled in fundraising and community service. A skilled artist and entrepreneur, she owns Looks by Cecilia, a makeup artistry business, and has earned recognition, including the 2022 Young Professional of the Year award from the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, and the Rising Stars Award. Cecilia is a driving force for positive transformation and has been named among Nashua’s 40 Under 40 and, most recently, one of “New Hampshire’s 200” from NH Business Review.

