Housing Update 2023: Projects in the works, from market-rate to affordable units

MANCHESTER, NH – In May of 2022 the city released a working list of various housing projects that were in motion. We published an update in Nov. of 2022 and thanks to the Planning Department, we present you with an update to that update as of Nov. 1, 2023.

In total there are approximately 2,288 housing units accounted for in the data – some already completed and occupied and others in process, or on hold.

MAPPING THE PROJECTS

The interactive map below includes all the projects, which are color-coded. Purple=Market Rate (up from 782 to 1136 units); Blue=Affordable (up from 210 units to 369); Orange=Townhouses (up from 106 units to 135); Green=Single-family homes (34 units + 20 buildable “infill” lots); Yellow=Multi-family units (up from 582 units to 594).

NOTE: To populate the map click the button in the top lefthand corner of the map (next to my face.) You can click on each house icon in the map for the address and number of units. Map is based on information provided by the city Planning Department.

Information below provided by the City Planning Department

While this overview was originally provided as Manchester was emerging from the global pandemic in 2022, and we highlighted projects that were started a few years ago, we have updated this list from time to time to reflect the status of the projects and will continue to keep tabs on large residential projects as they are submitted.

1) 409 Elm Street This downtown project was approved by the Planning Board a few years ago but construction was held up by lawsuits. The court issues were resolved and construction is well underway. The project will bring 90 market-rate apartments, in five floors, to the downtown, along with commercial uses on the ground floor.

2022 update : Building permits have been issued, inspections are underway, and the property owner is hoping to start renting apartments in early 2023. It is not clear if the owner has secured tenants for the ground-floor commercial space.

April 2023 update : This building received a conditional CO in April of 2023 and 30% of the apartments were pre-rented.

Nov. 2023 update: The apartments are all rented.

2) 1211 Elm Street This is another downtown project that was approved by the Planning Board a few years ago but, due to some financing issues, construction did not get underway until recently. The building has been largely vacant for the past several years and requires a fair amount of renovation. When completed, there will be 35 market-rate apartments with some commercial uses on the ground floor.

2022 update : Building permits have been issued, inspections are underway, and the property owner is hoping to start renting apartments in February of 2023. Permits have been issued for two commercial tenants on the ground floor – Helen’s Tailoring and Heng Hai Boba Tea – and they will be ready to move in when the building is completed.

April 2023 update : This building is getting close to receiving a conditional CO. Staff would expect apartments to be rented in the summertime (June-July).

Nov. 2023 update: The construction work slowed down, and their timeframe kept being adjusted. A conditional CO from the City is pending a few final inspections. The owner has already received interest from people looking to rent the apartments.

3) 530 & 540 Chestnut Street These two buildings are being converted from office use to residential use, with 24 new market-rate apartments in total. The building at 540 is complete and moving in residents. The building at 530 is currently undergoing the renovations and should be ready to rent later this year.

2022 update : The building at 540 Chestnut Street (12 units) has been completed and has a Certificate of Occupancy, with all units currently rented. The building at 530 Chestnut Street has building permits, and construction and inspections are underway. There are some site improvements required of this property, which have not yet been completed, and it is anticipated that construction may last until early Spring of 2023.

April 2023 update : This building (at 530) is getting close to receiving a conditional CO. Staff would expect apartments to be rented soon – perhaps May/June.

Nov. 2023 update : The building at 530 has a CO and some apartments have been rented. Currently, there is a sign that indicates there are still apartments for rent.

4) 73 Hanover Street Directly across from the Palace Theater is an historic building that has housed offices, small businesses, and restaurants over the years. A local developer recently purchased the building and is converting the upper four floors into 43 market-rate apartments.

2022 Update : A building permit was issued at the end of September and renovations are underway.

April 2023 update : No final inspections yet, no CO.

Nov. 2023 update : Construction and inspections are still underway.

5) 62 Lowell Street The building at this location has had a very successful restaurant on the ground floor for years. Recently the owner decided to change the use of the upper two floors into 9 market-rate apartments.

2022 Update : A building permit was issued at the end of April, renovations have been completed, and a Certificate of Occupancy is about to be issued.

April 2023 Update : A CO was issued, apartments rented.

6) 48 Brook Street Currently a commercial building with different uses, this building is before the Planning Board for the conversion into 10 multi-family apartment units.

2022 Update : The Planning Board approved the project on October 14, 2022. Their building permit is currently under review by the Plans Examiner and issuance of the permit is likely in the coming days.

April 2023 Update : Permits issued, construction underway.

Nov. 2023 Update : A CO was issued, apartments are rented.

7) 50 Lowell Street (The correct address is 25 Lowell Street) This downtown building has had commercial and office uses in the building for many years. It is currently in front of the Planning Board to convert the five-story building into 50 units of market-rate apartments.

2022 Update : The Planning Board issued conditional approval on July 21, 2022 for 46 dwelling units and some commercial space on the first floor. Final plans have not yet been submitted for signature.

April 2023 Update : No change in status.

Nov. 2023 Update : The building has been sold and has been granted 79-E tax relief for six years. The new owners are expected back in front of the Planning Board soon as they want to increase the number of units to 73. As part of receiving the tax relief from the BMA, the new owners have committed to setting aside 4 of the 73 units to accept vouchers.

8) 1000 Elm Street This 20-story building has been a downtown landmark for many years. Many large law firms and other companies have had offices in this building for decades. Again, with the change in the workplace since COVID, many of those tenants have vacated the building. The owner is currently renovating much of the building into 155 units of market-rate apartments, with some commercial space remaining on the ground floor.

2022 Update : A building permit was issued at the end of June and renovations and inspections are underway.

April 2023 Update : Construction and inspections are underway.

Nov. 2023 Update : Currently 40 units have received COs and renting is underway. Recently the owners have expressed interest in going back to the Planning Board to increase the total number of apartments to 200.

9) West Auburn Street A development team from Massachusetts has chosen to invest in Manchester. They have recently received Planning Board approval to demolish old buildings along West Auburn, Depot and Canal Streets and will construct a new apartment building with 260 apartments, at market-rate, with a parking garage structure below.

2022 Update : A demolition permit was issued at the end of August and the architect has recently submitted construction plans for a building permit. The review of those plans is underway and it is expected that the building permit will be issued within the next few weeks.

April 2023 Update : Construction and inspections are well underway.

Nov. 2023 Update : Construction is still ongoing – no date for completion has been provided to us. While the variances were granted to allow up to 260 units, the building permit issued was for 250 units.

10) Radburn Street Another development team from Massachusetts recognizes the strong housing market in Manchester and has proposed building 305 multi-family units, in three buildings. This project will connect Radburn Street with Smyth Road and will provide another outlet for over 1000 units of housing that currently have only one exit point. The project is currently in front of the Planning Board and has received positive feedback from the Board members so far. While the majority of the units will be market-rate, the developer has committed to providing 12 units of affordable housing.

2022 Update : The Planning Board issued conditional approval on June 16, 2022. Final plans have not yet been submitted for signature. The developer is still finalizing some title issues with the property.

April 2003 Update : Title issues have been resolved but final plans have not yet been signed.

Nov. 2023 Update : This project is still on hold as the owner is negotiating with the State to purchase an adjacent parcel of land next to the highway. Securing this parcel would allow the owner to modify the street out to Smyth Road by eliminating, or reducing, retaining walls, which would reduce the construction costs significantly.

11) Central Street A small parcel in the downtown, currently the location of a bar, is proposed to be redeveloped with 77 apartment units in eight stories, with some commercial uses on the ground floor. The project has gone through the ZBA and is expected to be submitted to the Planning Board in the next few months.

2022 Update : The project first went to the Planning Board for a public hearing in October of 2022. The Board continued the hearing until November 3; however, the applicant has requested a further continuance until November 17. The applicant and engineer have been working through utility issues with Manchester DPW.

April 2023 Update : The plans have been conditionally approved by the Planning Board but plans have not yet been signed.

Nov. 2023 Update : Construction is finally underway with a foundation. No date of completion has been provided to us.

12) 180 Pearl Street This property has two buildings on it that were more recently used by the Currier Museum for art classes and offices. The property was purchased by an owner of tech companies in the City Millyard. The proposal entails the conversion of both buildings into 29 market-rate apartments. The project was approved by the Planning Board and is currently under construction. It was represented that the new owner saw the need for housing for his workers and intends to offer the units to his employees.

2022 UPDATE : This project was recently completed, although a trip back to the Planning Board in September was necessary as the applicant constructed an additional dwelling unit and modified the units within the two buildings. Final site details are being completed and it is expected that a Certificate of Occupancy will be issued shortly.

April 2023 Update : A conditional CO was issued and apartments rented.

13) 42-44 Bridge Street The most recent use of this 2-story building was as a bank. Recently the Planning Board approved the new use for 14 market-rate apartments, along with some commercial uses on the ground floor, street side. Construction is expected to begin within the next few months.

2022 Update : Construction has been completed and a Certificate of Occupancy was just issued.

April 2023 Update : Apartments rented.

14) Chestnut & Pine Streets Two sites, the City’s former police station and a small parking lot across the street, have been purchased by a California company specializing in affordable housing units. They have cleared the first hurdle (the ZBA), and are expected to be in front of the Planning Board in two months. If approved and completed, 150 new affordable units will be added to the housing stock of Manchester.

2022 UPDATE : These two new buildings were conditionally approved by the Planning Board on July 21, 2022. Final plans have not yet been submitted for signature.

April 2023 Update : The developer is getting close to finalizing plans – they have been working on securing funding. It is expected that permits will be pulled before July 1. Also, the same developer bought a building across the street at 80 Merrimack Street and has conditional approval for 55 additional affordable units.

Nov. 2023 Update : Plans for the two original buildings (the former police station and the parking lot) have been signed. It is expected that demolition and construction will get underway soon. The building at 80 Merrimack Street was on pause as the adjacent property owner filed a lawsuit against the Board’s approval. That case was settled recently and it is expected that those plans will be signed soon.

15) 315 Kimball Street The Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority recently received approval to construct 48 new units of affordable housing on the west side of Manchester.

2022 Update : A building permit was issued at the end of July and construction is underway.

April 2023 Update : Construction and inspections are underway.

Nov. 2023 Update : Construction continues on the property.

16) 1824 Front Street Recently one of Manchester’s most successful builders of townhouses for rent received Planning Board approval for another 60 units on the West Side of Manchester. This developer has constructed over 300 similar townhouse units in Manchester over the past few years. It is expected that construction will begin before the end of the year.

2022 Update : Final plans have been signed but the developer has not yet applied for building permits.

April 2023 Update : Initial site construction is underway.

Nov. 2023 Update : Building construction is underway.

17) Old Wellington Road Three different parcels of land, owned by two different developers, will have a total of 33 townhouse units on these small parcels. Some have recently been finished and the rest are under construction. Some of the units will be rented – others will be for sale.

2022 Update : The largest parcel, at 534 Old Wellington Road, was approved for 20 townhouse units. Those units have all been completed, received Certificates of Occupancy, and are all now rented. Another parcel, at 603 Old Wellington Road with 8 townhouse units, has been built out, has Certificates of Occupancy, and are mostly sold. The third parcel in this area, on the corner of Old Wellington Road and Karatzas Avenue, has received building permits and is under construction. When finished, there will be 5 townhouse units for sale or rent.

April 2023 Update : The last five townhouses have received COs and have been sold.

18) Coolidge Avenue Currently under construction are 9 units of single-family homes, created as a planned development, on the west side of Manchester. Those units should be ready for sale later this year.

2022 Update : While several of these 9 units have received building permits and are under construction, none of them are finished or ready for occupancy.

April 2023 Update : Two of the nine units have received COs and have been sold.

Nov. 2023 Update : Five of the total units have now received COs and have been sold.

19) Single-Family Subdivisions While the construction activity for apartments has been very strong over the past few years, the number of newly created, single-family house lots has been slower. Much of that is due, in part, to the limited land currently available for development. There is a new subdivision, which would extend the public street know as Arthur Avenue, currently under construction. When completed, 18 new SF homes will be available for sale. As with the current housing stock, and with the proposed new construction, most of these houses are selling in the $450,000 to $550,000 price range, with some above that range.

2022 Update : The Arthur Avenue subdivision is well underway. At least 6 of the proposed 18 homes have been sold, with an average selling price of $650,000.

Nov. 2023 Update : Ten of the homes have now been sold.

19a) In addition to this development, there have been approximately 20 new “infill lots” created by subdividing land off of existing homes to create new SF building lots.

2022 Update : Four new lots on Straw Road were created and received building permits for the SF homes in April of 2022. To date, none of those homes have received Certificates of Occupancy.

April 2023 Update : Additional single-family homes have been finished, received COs, and have been sold .

Nov. 2023 Update : Most of those homes have now been constructed, received COs, and sold.

20) 795 Grove Street The Planning Board recently approved 8 new townhouse units on this site. Plans have not yet been signed so construction has not yet begun.

Nov. 2023 Update : The owner was resolving some utility issues, delaying his start. It is expected that plans will be signed soon and construction will get underway.

21) South Mammoth Road The Planning Board recently approved 6 new townhouse units on this site. Plans have not been signed so construction has not yet begun.

Nov. 2023 Update : Plans have been signed, permits issued and construction is well underway.

22) Hidden Oak/Countryside Blvd. The Planning Board recently approved 28 additional, infill townhouses. Plans have not been signed so construction has not yet begun.

Nov. 2023 Update : There has been no movement by the owner on these units as he is focusing on finishing other similar townhouse developments in the city.

23) 10000 South Willow Street The Planning Board recently granted conditional approval for a 42-unit apartment building at this location. Plans have not been signed so construction has not yet begun.

Nov. 2023 Update : Plans were signed and a foundation permit is ready to be issued.

24) Pearl Street Parking Lot The Planning Board recently granted conditional approval of a mixed-use development consisting of 366 residential units, of which 112 of those units will be workforce or affordable housing units. The project will also include a parking garage of approximately 650 spaces and 3,000 SF of commercial use on the ground floor. This project is a cooperative undertaking between the developer, a non-profit agency (NeighborWorks of Southern NH), and the City. It will be built in three phases, which will take approximately 24 months to complete.

Nov. 2023 Update: This project is still on hold as the City and the developer iron out details of the Master Development Agreement.

25) 8 Goffstown Road/Bentley Way The Planning Board approved this planned development of 7 single-family homes in 2016, but the project was dormant for several years. The developer started up with this project in 2022 and, as of recently, all 7 houses have been built and sold.

26) 95 Sundial/Dunbar Street This land was vacant until recently. In early 2020, the Planning Board approved a single building with 160 units of multi-family housing. Construction was delayed for a few years because of an easement that needed to be secured from the railroad company. Currently, the building is under construction.

27) 1228-1230 Elm Street This property was most recently the home of SNHU offices. The Planning Board approved the conversion of this building from offices to 110 multi-family units in late 2022. The owners have just received building permits and construction is underway.

28) 10 Dutton Street This property contained 6 multi-family units until a fire damaged the building. In June of 2023, the Planning Board approved the reconstruction of the building with 9 units. The building already has a CO and the property owner has tenants lined up to occupy the building.