Housing, signage, decks and porches are all up for review during Thursday’s Zoning Board meeting

ZBA2022-076: 96 Pinard Street and Biron Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant proposes to subdivide the property where proposed Tax Map 693, Lot 7 will remain improved with a single family dwelling with buildable land area of 4,635 SF where 7,500 SF is required and a rear yard setback of 22.9’ where 30’ is required and where proposed Tax Map 693, Lot 8A will have buildable land area of 4,675 SF where 7,500 SF is required and lot frontage and width of 50’ where 75’ and with a an accessory shed structure as the principal use of the lot and seeks a variance from sections 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback at Tax Map 693, Lot 7 and 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 5.10(A) Accessory Structure as a Principal Use. (Tabled from June 9.)

ZBA2022-063: 15 Cohas Avenue, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to subdivide the property to create one new building lot, where proposed lot Tax Map 818, Lot 20-1 will remain improved with a single family dwelling, with lot frontage and width of 60’ where 75’ is required, and where proposed lot Tax Map 818, Lot 20 will have lot frontage and width of 20’ where 75’ is required and a proposed west facing primary façade where the primary façade is required to face the front lot line to the north and seeks a variance from sections 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) at Tax Map 818, Lot 20-1 and 3.03 Primary Façade and 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) at Tax Map 818, Lot 20. (Tabled from June 9.)

ZBA2022-097: 232 Huse Road, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to expand a circular driveway and create three front yard parking spaces and seeks a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (3 counts). (Tabled from August 9.)

ZBA2022-104: 415-417 Granite Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant proposes to convert the first floor of a mixed-use building from a church and appliance storage to a dwelling unit, resulting in a five-unit multi-family dwelling and seeks a variance from section 5.10(A)6 Multi-family Dwelling.

ZBA2022-107: 831 Chestnut Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Applicant proposes to convert a single family dwelling to a two family dwelling on a lot with 5,550 SF where 15,000 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 50’ where 150’ is required, with side yard setbacks of 0’ and 16’ where 25’ is required, with lot coverage of 86% where 70% is allowed, with parking spaces without the required 10’ landscape buffer and without bumpers, and without a required two way access aisle and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)5 Two Family Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 counts), 6.04 Lot Coverage, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (7 counts), 10.06(A) Parking Layout, 10.07(G) Landscaping, 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers and 10.07(K)4 Parking Screening.

ZBA2022-108: 299 Corning Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicants propose to create an accessory dwelling unit with 1,276 SF of gross floor area where 750 SF is allowed, maintain three front yard parking spaces, maintain one parking space within 4’ of the side lot line and maintain a shed in the rear yard 0’ from the side lot line where 4’ is required and seek a variance from sections 8.26(C) Accessory Dwelling Unit, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (4 counts) and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2022-077: 500 Harvey Road, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to convert the top floor of an office building into four residential units and seeks a variance from section 5.10(A)8 Dwellings in Upper Story of Building with Commercial First Floor.

ZBA2022-109: 406 North Bay Street, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Applicant proposes to construct a deck with a side yard setback of 7’ where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-110: 180 Pearl Street, Civic-Institutional Zoning District, Ward 4

Applicant wishes to amend the variance granted in case ZBA2021-037, which allowed relief to allow 29 dwelling units, by increasing the total number of dwelling units to 30 on a lot with 57,530 SF where 104,500 SF is required and seeks a variance from section 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area for Multi-Family Dwellings.

ZBA2022-111: 1 Bodwell Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to replace an existing utility pole along the 393 Distribution Line with a larger utility pole and seeks a special exception from section 5.10(E)12 Essential Public Services, Utilities and Appurtenances.

ZBA2022-113: 756 Harvard Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicant proposes to reconstruct an 8’ x 24’ enclosed porch with a 1’ front yard setback where 15’ is required and a side yard of 6’ where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback and 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-114: 80 Billings Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to rebuild a deck around a sunroom with a larger footprint with a 14’ front yard setback where 15’ is required and with a rear yard setback where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-116: 389 Hawthorne Street, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 2

Applicant proposes to expand the existing driveway to create a second parking space within the front yard setback and seeks a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2022-091: 215 Bridge Street, Neighborhood Business Zoning District, Ward 4

Applicant proposes to create a dwelling unit above a beauty salon resulting in three dwelling units with three parking spaces within 4’ of a building and a drive aisle less than the required 12’ in width and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwelling, 10.09(A) Parking Setbacks and 10.06(A) Parking Layout.

ZBA2022-117: 27 Sagamore Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to maintain an 18 SF monument sign 2” from the front lot line where 5’ is required and seeks a variance from section 9.08(C) Signs.

ZBA2022-118: South Mammoth Road, Map 796, Lots 12 and 13, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to construct a six-unit townhouse dwelling on a lot with 70’ of frontage and width where 100’ is required, with a 10’ side yard setback where 20’ is required, where a portion of the parking area has a landscape buffer of 7’ where 10’ is required, and with a proposed dumpster located within the side yard setback and seeks a variance from. sections 5.10(A)2 Single Family Attached Townhouse Dwellings, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 10.07(G) Landscaping and 8.29(B) Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2022-119: 1111 South Willow Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to install eight electric vehicle charging stations and associated equipment, where three electric vehicle charging stations are within the front yard setback, and where each charging station has a two-sided illuminated logo that exceeds the allowed signage for the site and seeks a variance from sections 9.09(A)1 Signs (16 counts) and 8.29(B) Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2022-120: 1173 Bridge Street, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to create three front yard parking spaces within 4’ of the front lot line, with a driveway width of 39’ where 24’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (6 counts) and 10.08(C) Driveways Width.

ZBA2022-121: 153 Bemis Savoie Road, Residential-Suburban Low Density Zoning District, Ward 12

Applicant proposes to construct a two-family dwelling in the R-S zoning district with buildable lot area of 15,208 SF where 40,000 SF is required, with a front yard setback of 10’ where 50’ is required, with a side yard setback of 10’ where 30’ is required, with three stories where 2.5 stories is allowed and with two parking spaces on the driveway within the required minimum front yard setback where only one parking space is allowed from sections 5.10(A)5 Two Family Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.05 Height in Stories and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2022-115: 80 Merrimack Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to construct a 55-unit multi-family dwelling on a 12,600 SF lot where 18,600 SF minimum buildable lot area is required and with a rear yard setback where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from section 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area for Multi-Family Dwellings.

ZBA2022-122: 738 South Beech Street, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to construct an 8’ x 16’ covered porch with a 12’ side yard setback where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-123: 97 State Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to extend a previously granted extension of variance ZBA2018- 102 for two additional years and seeks a variance from section 14.02(B)4 Extension of Variance for Two Additional Years. For more detail, see Project Application.