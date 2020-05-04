Household Hazardous Waste collection postponed until June 27

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester Department of Public Works regretfully announces the household hazardous waste collection scheduled for May 9 is postponed.

Residents are encouraged to attend the new date on Saturday, June 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 500 Dunbarton Road. Items such as poisons, oil, solvents, automotive fluids, toxic cleaners, and herbicides must not be dumped into the trash. Improperly managed house hazardous waste can pollute the soil, air, and reach waterways through runoff and storm drains.

The NH Department of Environmental Services sponsors the collection at no cost to residents. Please visit https://www. manchesternh.gov/hhw for a list of acceptable materials and packaging requirements. Proof of residency is required.

The collection is sponsored by the NH Department of Environmental Services at no cost to residents for up to 10 gallons of liquid and 20 pounds of solid household hazardous waste.