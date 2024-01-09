House Speaker and Education Committee chair announce bipartisan ed funding subcommittee

CONCORD, N.H. – Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) and Education Committee Chair Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) announce the formation of a working group on education funding legislation and ongoing analysis of the state’s education funding formula. The working group will consist of a subcommittee of the House Education committee, with members from House Finance and Ways & Means.

This bipartisan subcommittee and working group will consider and make recommendations relative to:

HB 1583-FN-A, relative to the per pupil cost of an opportunity for an adequate education;

HB 1586-FN-A-L, establishing a foundation opportunity budget program for funding public education;

HB 1686-FN, relative to requiring excess revenues raised through the statewide education property tax to be remitted to the education trust fund and prohibiting the department of revenue administration from setting negative local and county tax rates on real property;

HB 1656-FN-L, relative to increasing the adequacy grant for pupils receiving special education services.

As part of their consideration of legislation, the group may review previous education costing reports for background information including:

Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Costing an Adequate Education, February 1, 2008

Final Report: Committee to Study Education Funding and the Cost of an Adequate Education, HB 356, Chapter 190:1, Laws of 2017, 11/1/2018

Commission to Study School Funding, 12/1/2020

The group will have additional discussion to evaluate the successes and shortcomings of the funding formula for kindergarten through grade 12 and propose any changes to improve the funding formula. And they may obtain technical support or input as needed.

The subcommittee will work with two members of the House Finance Committee, one Republican member and one Democratic member, who may participate in the discussion and debate, and provide perspectives relative to state finances and appropriations. The Finance committee members cannot vote on matters before the Education Subcommittee.

The subcommittee will work with two members of the House Ways and Means Committee, one Republican member and one Democratic member, who may participate in the discussion and debate, and provide perspectives relative to state taxes and revenue. The Ways and Means committee members cannot vote on matters before the Education Subcommittee.

Education Funding Subcommittee Members

Rep. Rick Ladd, Chair Rep. Margaret Drye

Rep. Corinne Cascadden Rep. David Luneau

Rep. Glenn Cordelli Rep. Mel Myler

Participating Members from House Finance Committee

Rep. Tracy Emerick Rep. Mary Heath

Participating Members from House Ways and Means Committee

Rep. Richard Ames Rep. Walter Spilsbury

Pursuant to House Rule 29, the subcommittee and working group participants are made up of an equal number of Democratic and Republican members reflecting the nearly even partisan make-up of the House.

Following public hearings on Wednesday,

January 10th, the bills will be referred to the subcommittee for work and analysis. The subcommittee will then make recommendations to the full committee.

All the above-referenced bills are designated to be reported out of the Education committee by February 15th, and the House will act on the committee reports no later than February 22nd. Any listed bill that passes the House will then be referred to the House Finance Committee for further work and analysis.