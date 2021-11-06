House Republicans stand by proposed overhaul of state’s congressional districts

Story Produced by New Hampshire Bulletin

Republicans on New Hampshire’s House Redistricting Committee on Thursday stood by a proposal to dramatically reshape the state’s two congressional districts, batting back concerns from Democrats that the draft map would make congressional campaigns less competitive.

Over a 40-minute discussion session, Democratic representatives challenged Republicans over the unusual shape of the proposed map, which would wrap a claw-shaped district favoring Democrats around a clumped district favoring Republicans.

Some Republican representatives said the new map would help shore up certain towns along the Massachusetts border. Others said that they hadn’t been part of the map-drawing process, but that they supported the draft map.

And one, Rep. Bob Lynn, cut through the debate with a blunt statement.

“If your question is: Were political considerations something that were in the mix? Of course they were,” said Lynn, a Windham Republican and the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Lynn added: “This is a political process, as the Supreme Court has said repeatedly, both the New Hampshire Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. This is a political process. That’s why it’s done by the Legislature. So was that something that was taken into account? Of course it was.”