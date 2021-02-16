Horse Sense: UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center program combats ‘compassion fatique’

GOFFSTOWN, NH – In gratitude and support of the COVID-19 efforts of local first responders and front-line health care workers, the UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center has launched “Caring Connections” a program designed to help combat compassion fatigue.

According to recent news release from UpReach, the program is free and runs through March 5.

“For front-line workers, this ongoing crisis is physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausting,” said Karen Kersting, Executive Director at UpReach. “Our mission is to improve lives with the power of the horse and so ‘Caring Connections’ was developed to help the people helping everyone else.”



Kersting said the program offers participants one hour of wellness along with small, socially-distanced groups of colleagues in the company of the horses and ponies at the facility. This program is unmounted, and participants do not need to have horse experience.



The early reviews are in and favorable.

A recent UpReach participant said, “I am grateful for the time, dedication, and compassion of the staff and equines at UpReach. I would highly recommend the program to anyone suffering from PTSD, Anxiety or Depression. I know that everyone walks away with a different outcome, but I also know that anyone attending your program will walk away better than when they walked in.”

Having had the privilege of volunteering for a broad range of projects over the years, I can testify that UpReach is truly a gem. Located on a picturesque patch of pasture and woods -a bit off the beaten path in Goffstown – the organization provides a broad range of programs and services via interaction with horses. UpReach sits on the property formerly known as Brindle Ledge Farm, once owned by the late Nackey Loeb and her daughter Edie Loeb Tomasko, who founded UpReach in 1992.

For further information about Caring Connections, please contact Kristen McGraw, Unmounted Program Manager, at 603-497-2343 or via email: kristen@upreachtec.org

About UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center

UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center is a non-profit organization on a mission to inspire hope, foster independence, and improve the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of individuals with and without disabilities by partnering with the power of the horse. Participants range in age from as young as three to the young at heart in their 90s. For over 28 years, UpReach has been delivering excellence in programming with the very best staff, horses, and volunteers.

To learn more about UpReach, or to volunteer or donate, please visit: https://www.upreachtec.org/