Horn leaves Lincoln Project

NASHUA, N.H. – Former New Hampshire GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Horn announced this week that she is leaving the Lincoln Project, a group of current and former Republicans who have advocated against Donald Trump.

A co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Horn says she cut ties with the group after allegations arose against Lincoln Project co-founder Jeff Weaver that he made unsolicited sexual overtures toward young men.

The Lincoln Project released a statement that shortly after the Weaver allegations arose that Horn requested a $250,000 bonus and $40,000 a month from the Lincoln Project, which was not granted.