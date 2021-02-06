Horn leaves Lincoln Project

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Jennifer Horn, at a November New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women event in Concord.

NASHUA, N.H. – Former New Hampshire GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Horn announced this week that she is leaving the Lincoln Project, a group of current and former Republicans who have advocated against Donald Trump.

A co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Horn says she cut ties with the group after allegations arose against Lincoln Project co-founder Jeff Weaver that he made unsolicited sexual overtures toward young men.

The Lincoln Project released a statement that shortly after the Weaver allegations arose that Horn requested a $250,000 bonus and $40,000 a month from the Lincoln Project, which was not granted.

