HOPE Recovery brings more than 80 volunteers together for community clean-up

MANCHESTER, NH – Hope for NH Recovery hosted its spring clean-up event on April 20 in collaboration with various recovery residence programs across the city. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 80 volunteers who gathered to clean up the streets surrounding the Hope for NH Recovery Center on Wilson Street.

The initiative was generously supported by WorkPath Staffing and Into Action Sober Living, who sponsored the event’s T-shirts, and Live Free Recovery, which provided pizza for all participants. The Department of Public Works contributed grabbers and trash bags to facilitate the clean-up effort, while WorkPath Staffing supplied gloves for all volunteers.

Randy Stevens, Director of Hope for NH Recovery, expressed his gratitude.

“This event was incredibly inspiring, showcasing the diverse representation of people who came together to support the Manchester community. Individuals, directly or indirectly affected by substance use, joined us to show solidarity not only with Hope and the recovery community, but also with the broader Manchester community, its businesses, and residents around the Hope Center. Many of us believe in the power of giving back, and this event exemplified our commitment to supporting and uplifting our community through acts of loving kindness. I am grateful to be part of such an incredible community of people,” Stevens said.

This event not only exemplified the spirit of community engagement but also demonstrated the collective strength and determination to create positive change in Manchester.