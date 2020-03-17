HOPE for NH temporarily closes, but offers online resources during COVID-19 precautions for those in recovery

MANCHESTER, NH – In a perfect world, things like COVID-19 wouldn’t matter. The power of group support, recovery and positive thoughts would be enough to protect us. In a perfect world, giving up a self-destructive practice would lead to a much easier existence.

Because this ain’t no perfect world, Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is sorry to announce we are closing our doors for at least the next 10 days. Many of our members and staff live with compromised immune systems and the risk of death to those we love has led to this decision. When I first came into recovery, I had undiagnosed Hepatitis C, was malnourished and weighed 30 pounds less than I do today. Many of at Hope still have undiagnosed challenges, and many more live with chronic underlying conditions. It is for the good of all we have made this difficult decision.

Please take advantage of the online support available to you:

https://www.intherooms.com/ AA, NA, Refuge Recovery, SMART Recovery, and a lot more

http://aa-intergroup.org/directory_audio-video.php A/V meetings

http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php Chat (text) meeting

https://virtual-na.org/meetings/ A/V meetings

https://www.neveraloneclub.org/ Chat (text) meeting

SMART Recovery: Zoom Meeting https://smartrecovery.zoom.us/j/634455308

Meeting ID: 634 455 308

Weekdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.– Weekends 5 p.m.

3 Principles: Hosted from Hope https://zoom.us/j/233170807 Sundays at 3 p.m.

Evening All Recovery – Coming Soon!

Recovery Dharma – Coming Soon!

We are also offering members the opportunity to receive regular phone calls: Email info@recoverynh.org with your first name, phone number with best time to call and we’ll reach out to you. Most of all, please use the phone to maintain connection and community. If you’d like to yell at me about this decision, if you’d like to find out how you can help support folks by telephone, or if you just don’t have anyone else to talk to, please call me at the number below. You don’t have to lose hope, you don’t have to live in fear and, especially, you don’t have to use.