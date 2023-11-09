 Hope for NH Recovery board accepts Howard’s resignation, seeks new executive director

MANCHESTER, NH – Below is a statement released on Thursday by Hope for NH Board chair Jacob Young following the news that longtime executive director Keith Howard has resigned for medical reasons.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the resignation of Keith Howard, who has been a dedicated and exemplary leader at Hope Recovery Center. Keith has been an integral part of our organization for over five years and has made an indelible mark on its members, staff, and communities in which we serve.

Unfortunately, Keith and his family have been faced with tremendous personal challenge as he battles cancer. Keith has not only been a visionary leader but also a compassionate mentor and a tireless advocate for our cause. Under his leadership, the Hope Recovery Center has achieved numerous milestones, and his dedication to our mission has left an indomitable legacy. Most essentially, Hope has become a safe place for people to find and maintain recovery in a community because of Keith’s personal care for them all.

Keith’s leadership has changed the nature of how New Hampshire as a state thinks about recovery. From his work on the Governor’s task force on recovery to the newest member to walk in the doors of Hope, Keith is a mentor, educator, and advocate for Recovery. He comfortably lives out his recovery in the public eye, thereby reducing the stigma of being a person in recovery for everyone else. In his uniquely quirky way, he challenges everyone’s assumptions about what recovery is and helps us all discover that it is each person’s individual return to health after a period of substance-related illness. He reminds us all that recovery is possible for everyone.

While we deeply respect Keith’s decision to step down from his role as Executive Director, we are immensely grateful for his contributions and the lasting impact he’s had on our organization. We understand that health and family come first, and we stand by him during this challenging period. Our thoughts and well-wishes go out to Keith and his family as they focus on his health and recovery. His legacy will forever be a part of our organization’s story, and his impact will continue to inspire us all.

In light of Keith’s resignation, we will be initiating a thorough search for a new Executive Director who can carry forward their vision and continue to lead our organization to new heights. We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will work closely with our dedicated team to uphold the values and mission that Keith champions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Keith for his remarkable service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to recovery. The Board of Directors, along with the entire team, offers our support and best wishes to him during this challenging time. As he has been there for all of us and our members, it is time for our community to be there for him.

In solidarity with our community in recovery: I matter, you matter, we matter.

Jacob Young (Chair) along with the Board of Directors Hope for NH Recovery