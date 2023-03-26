Hoops – they did it again: GIL annual wheelchair tourney raises money – and awareness – for vital services

CONCORD, NH – Granite State Independent Living (GSIL) on Saturday hosted another successful “Hoops on Wheels,” its signature fundraising event, at NHTI’s Wellness Center.

The all-day basketball tournament is the great equalizer, featuring teams of players maneuvering the court using wheelchairs – whether they have a disability or not, all for a unified cause: supporting an organization that promotes equity, independence, and inclusion for those living with disabilities through Home Care Services, Community-Based Disability Supports and Employment Services.

For its 12th annual Hoops on Wheels event GSIL included some additional activities into the mix for a day of competition, compassion and community.

“We know the competition will be fierce as several teams will return in the competitive league games, but we also have the recreation-level games for people with less experience playing this fun but physically demanding game of basketball,” said Deb Ritcey, President and CEO of Granite State Independent Living, prior to Saturday’s tip-off.

“Beyond some of the games offering prizes and a chance at a 50/50 raffle jackpot, anyone can line up to try out our wheelchair challenge course. A great cause and an experience you won’t forget.”

Photo Galleries by Stacy Harrison

