Hooksett woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

CONCORD, NH – A Hooksett woman was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Andover, and her husband suffered serious injuries.

On October 4, 2020, at approximately 9 p.m., troopers from New Hampshire State Police-Troop D responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 4 in the town of Andover near mile marker 38.6. It was determined that a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Dennis Boucher, 42, of Hooksett, was traveling east on Route 4 when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway and lost control of his motorcycle.

After losing control both Dennis Boucher and his passenger, Tonya Boucher, 41, was thrown from the motorcycle off the shoulder of the roadway.

Tonya Boucher sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Dennis Boucher sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and was flown by DHART medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.

He was eventually arrested at the hospital and charged with negligent homicide.