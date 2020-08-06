Hooksett Stone House to be demolished

HOOKSETT, N.H. – With no agreement between the Hooksett Heritage Commission and the applicant for a new storage facility possible, the historic Stone House on Hooksett Road is set to be demolished.

The applicant, RCA Holdings LLC, did not want to reuse the house for an office or otherwise incorporate it into its proposed facility due to the value of the Stone House’s frontage along Hooksett Road. Renovation was also considered impractical. A land swap that would give RCA Holdings LLC another location along Hooksett Road in exchange for the land with the Stone House was also denied, citing wetland issues.

“We are terribly disappointed that a solution could not be found which would allow the Stone House to be saved. I still can’t believe it won’t be there,” said Kathie Northrup, Chair of the Heritage Commission. “The commission thanks all the individuals who supported keeping the house and offered some great suggestions for reuse. The widespread public support for saving this landmark gem was amazing and so gratifying.”

Response from residents was also one of frustration.

“Do you really think that any of the people who signed the petition to Save the Stone House are going to support your business if you demolish the house?” said Hooksett resident Yolande Cotnoir-Walsh. “I need some storage, but if you demolish the building, I will not use yours.”

RCA Holdings agreed to allow the Commission to photographically document the property and build a memorial wall, also agreeing to delay physical demolition until Nov. 1 or “until all necessary permitting is complete, whichever is longer.”