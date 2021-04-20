Hooksett Road site cleared to make way for ConvenientMD

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The following is a quick summary from the April 15 Business meeting.

Winston Street, IND Zoning District (CU2021-006 and SP2021-009), Approved with waivers and staff recommendations.

The Planning Board continued their review of the Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations with regard to Change of Use applications (Section 4.1). The Board has discussed modifications and these revisions will be presented at a future public hearing for public review and comment.

The Planning Board discussed revisions to the guidelines for Accessory Dwelling Units, Section 8.26 of the Zoning Ordinance. While there is support for the allowance of stand-alone ADU’s, the Planning Board felt it was best to incorporate this feedback as part of the adoption of the Draft Master Plan which will is slated to happen over the summer. Recommendations from Affordable Housing Taskforce Report will also be considered. Watch this space for more information on public hearings during the review/adoption process.

WHAT THE WHAT??

Have you ever driven by a construction site and wondered what the heck is going on? As a member of the Planning Board, I do like to see progress on construction projects that have been reviewed and approved; however, I also recognize that some folks may not have heard about a project so it feels like construction has popped up overnight. Case in point, you may have seen some construction crews working on the demolition of the old gas station/convenience store on the corner of Hooksett Road and Campbell Street (Ward 1). This will be the location of a new ConvenientMD. The application to build at this location was presented to the Planning Board on July 16, 2020, and approved at the July 23 meeting. You can read more about it here: July 16 Public Hearing Minutes and July 23 Business Meeting Minutes, or watch the presentation on-demand: July 16 Planning Board Hearing, July 23 Business Meeting

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board. She can be reached at june@jellendesign.com.