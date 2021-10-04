Hooksett police arrest 2 for DUI after pair of accidents involving patrons from same city bar

HOOKSETT, NH – On October 2, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Hooksett Police Department responded to the SNHU campus by the North River Road and Martins Ferry Road intersection for a report that Campus Safety had heard a loud crash and then located a vehicle in the woods. Officers arrived and located a 2017 GMC Terrain in the wooded area with significant damage. There were no occupants in the vehicle and after a short time, Brandon Arrington, 31, of Alton, was located lying down on the ground nearby. Arrington was determined to have been the operator and sole occupant of the GMC.

He displayed signs of intoxication and stated he was coming from the Lorna Shore concert at the Jewel Nightclub in Manchester. Arrington was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, where he was informed he was under arrest for DUI. He declined a blood alcohol test, was released on personal recognizance bail and left in the care of the hospital.

Later in the same evening at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on West River Road, just north of Cross Road. A 2010 Subaru Legacy was located, having gone off the road and struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole and vehicle. A male identified as, Nicholas Shupe, 28, Concord.

Was located walking on West River Road by Bayview Terrace. Officers made contact with him and he denied operating the vehicle or being involved in an accident. Several witnesses stated that Shupe had been driving the Subaru. He showed signs of intoxication and stated he was also coming from the Jewel Nightclub where he had been drinking. He declined to participate in any Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and he was placed under arrest for DUI and Conduct After an Accident. He was brought to the Hooksett Police Department where he refused a breath test. He was bailed and released on Personal Recognizance to a sober party.

Arrington and Shupe are both scheduled to be arraigned at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on October 13, 2021.