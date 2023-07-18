Hooksett Planning Board needs more information on school bus site

HOOKSETT, N.H. – A proposed school bus storage facility drawing the concern of neighbors will now have a fourth hearing in August.

On Monday night, the Hooksett Planning Board decided to delay approval on an amended commercial site plan at 1461 Hooksett Rd. until independent studies can be done related to potential noise and odor nuisances.

Planning Board Chair Christopher Stelmach stated that not enough information was available on Monday night for a board to make an educated determination, despite two earlier public hearings.

A motion for an independent study on how the proposal would impact property values in the area was made by Planning Board Member Paul Scarpetti, but it failed 4-2 after the majority of the board felt that it was too subjective. Scarpetti was joined by Donald Winterton in supporting the motion, with Stelmach, Michael Somers, Denise Pichette Volk and Sheena Gilbert opposing the motion.

Barbara Souza, a resident living in the condominium complex across from the proposed facility, was pleased that no final approval given the estimated 35 school buses that would be housed at the site.

“The outcry that’s been given at every meeting and it’s still going on, I don’t have a lot of faith in (the process), but the more people see what we’re up against, I think anyone who sees what’s being planned firsthand will be 100 percent against it and realize it’s not good,” she said.

Jolene Archambault, a neighbor living even closer to the proposed project on Gary Avenue, was also satisfied with the delay.

“I was pleased because it showed the Planning Board is paying attention, that there wasn’t enough information to make a final decision,” she said. “I don’t agree with their decision regarding the assessments, but (the neighbors) can provide the Planning Board with that information if they need it.”

Representatives of Ridgeback LLC, the company seeking site plan approval for the proposal, declined to comment to Manchester Ink Link on Monday night.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.