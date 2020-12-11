Hooksett man accused of suffocating girlfriend’s cat following argument

HOOKSETT, NH – A Hooksett man is charged with domestic violence-animal cruelty following an incident on Dec. 10 in which Hooksett Police say he allegedly killed his girlfriend’s cat.

On December 10, 2020, at 9:54 p.m., Hooksett Police were dispatched to 126 Mammoth Road, the Carrington Farms apartments, for a report of a domestic argument that occurred over the phone between a boyfriend and girlfriend. When officers arrived, both persons involved were at the residence and information was obtained that a cat might have been killed prior to the girlfriend returning to the apartment. The boyfriend, who was identified as Jose Castro, 30, of Hooksett, initially denied any wrongdoing before admitting to suffocating the cat belonging to his girlfriend due to being upset regarding the argument.

Officers located the deceased cat in a nearby dumpster outside the apartment building.

Castro was subsequently arrested for domestic violence animal cruelty (class B felony) and domestic violence criminal mischief.

Castro was transported to the Hooksett Police Department where he was booked, processed and released on personal recognizance with a court date to be determined at a later time at the Merrimack Superior Court.