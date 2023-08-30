Hooksett kids invited to U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

Standing From Left to Right: Aya Ahmed, Rhea Adhikari, Anya Vaidya, Aseel Ahmed, Soumiya Basnet, Kiran Humagai (Coach), Pratik Siwa, Sophia Thapa, Sainora Gurung, Juniper Gurung, Bidhyan Gurung, Dishita Gurung, Sangam Gurung, Soyam Lama, Hyujan Bhattarai, Irvin Gurung, Sandesh Khatiwada (Coach), Susan Bhattarai.
Sitting Left to Right: Arvin Vaidya, Ahmed Ahmed, Pranish Shrestha, Praneet Siwa, Leon Arroyo, Chhimi Thongso, Karma Thongso, Soham Bhattarai. Courtesy  Jeff Dean/UDTA

HOOKSETT, N.H. – This week, members of the United Diversity Tennis Association (UDTA) of Hooksett were invited to play on the courts at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York City.

More information on the UDTA can be found here.

