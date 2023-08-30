Hooksett kids invited to U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

HOOKSETT, N.H. – This week, members of the United Diversity Tennis Association (UDTA) of Hooksett were invited to play on the courts at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York City.
More information on the UDTA can be found here.
