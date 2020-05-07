Hooksett Heritage Commission offering prizes for scavenger hunt

HOOKSETT, N.H. – Although in-person celebration won’t be possible this year, the Hooksett Heritage Commission is still celebrating Hooksett Heritage Month and it’s encouraging folks to celebrate on their own with a history scavenger hunt.

Anyone that travels to all of the roadside markers at each location in the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing held on June 8, with prizes including a copy of Hooksett Historical Sketches, the only stand-alone history of our town, or a piece from a selected group of Heritage Commission custom Hooksett merchandise, including Cat’s Meow or glass medallion.

“The roadside signs tell the stories of people and places important to our town’s history,” says Kathie Northrup, Chair of the Heritage Commission. “So take a ride in May and learn those stories.”

A location guide for the scavenger hunt is available on the town website. Anyone seeking to enter the drawing should email their facts to Hooksett.heritage@myfairpoint.net by May 30.

The historic marker program was established by the Hooksett Heritage Commission in 2005.