Honored to be named one of NH’s Outstanding Women, and delivering on my promise to help kids in need

I recently got an e-mail from WZID that I was one of NH’s 20 Outstanding Women and I want to thank Renee Martel for nominating me.

The biggest thrill was to be on the air with Theresa Caputo. I am such a huge fan and as nervous as I was, I got to talk a little about my book. (We were not in the same room). We both do the same as we help people out after the loss of a loved one. Neal and Marga, sure was a joy to meet them and they made me feel quite comfortable. It’s a day I will never forget! Who knew the “SIGNS” would align me up with Theresa Caputo on that day! Thank-You for the tickets to see her show in June at the Capitol Center of The Arts in Concord, NH. What a treat that will be!

During my interview I mentioned that my next check of $1,000 from book sales was to go to New Hampshire Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, in Concord, NH. My book sales will always go to help “Children without Parents!” This is where I got to meet Mariellen J. Mackay and do a check presentation at my home in Manchester. The company was thrilled to receive this check and quite surprised. They couldn’t sing the donation’s praises loud enough and showed it by purchasing more books to help my cause for the next charity. How cool was that?

I will always show my check presentations so people will know that my word is golden on giving away all book proceeds to children in need. To date I have given $5,500 to charities and I am very proud to be able to do so with the help from all of you who purchased, “Soul Signs from the Other Side.”

Thank-you for your continued support.