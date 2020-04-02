Honored to be named one of NH’s Outstanding Women, and delivering on my promise to help kids in need

I recently got an e-mail from WZID that I was one of NH’s 20 Outstanding Women and I want to thank Renee Martel for nominating me.
During my interview I mentioned that my next check of $1,000 from book sales was to go to New Hampshire Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, in Concord, NH. My book sales will always go to help “Children without Parents!” This is where I got to meet Mariellen J. Mackay and do a check presentation at my home in Manchester. The company was thrilled to receive this check and quite surprised. They couldn’t sing the donation’s praises loud enough and showed it by purchasing more books to help my cause for the next charity. How cool was that?
I will always show my check presentations so people will know that my word is golden on giving away all book proceeds to children in need. To date I have given $5,500 to charities and I am very proud to be able to do so with the help from all of you who purchased, “Soul Signs from the Other Side.”
Gail Durant is the fourth-oldest from a family of 13 children. She has lived in Manchester her whole life with the exception of one year in Hillsboro. She worked for 41 years in shoe shops, laundry and manufacturing and fully retired five years ago. She lost her husband Bob almost three years ago to brain cancer, and is wrote a book about their love story, Bob’s diagnosis, and the signs she receives from him, to this day. Proceeds from the book are given to charities to help children in some way and also for brain cancer research. She resides in Manchester and has a daughter she adopted a few years ago, who came into her life at age 7 and is now 40. She has enjoyed photography most of her life, and loves taking random shots, and spinning the thoughts she has into stories, with pictures. She can be reached at gailmoose527@gmail.com.