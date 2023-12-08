Homicide victim identified in ongoing AG investigation of Lowell Street incident

CONCORD, NH – A man who was pronounced dead Thursday on Lowell Street has been identified, along with the cause of death, following an autopsy.

According to the Attorney General’s office Te-Jay Thomas, 46, died during an incident that occurred on Lowell Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Dr. Weinberg concluded that the cause of Mr. Thomas’ death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and that the manner of his death was homicide.

The investigation into the circumstances into Mr. Thomas’ death remains active and ongoing.

No other information about the nature of the incident has been provided. However, police officers were dispatched to that area at about the same time for a “fight” as recorded on the daily activity log.

Based upon the investigation conducted to date, investigators believe that all relevant parties have been identified, and that there is no threat to the general public.