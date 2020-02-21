Homelessness in NH forum March 11: What Should You Know and What Can You Do?

MANCHESTER, NH — A recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that homelessness has dropped in New Hampshire since 2018. While the data is encouraging, there is still much to be done to better design and execute effective solutions.

Join us at UNH Manchester on Wednesday, March 11, for “Homelessness in NH: What Should You Know and What Can You Do?” — a public forum on housing and homelessness in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire.

Led by a panel of expert practitioners from the public and nonprofit sectors, you’ll get a deeper understanding of the challenges we face, the work that’s being done and what you can do to help.

March 11 from 6 – 8 p.m.

UNH Manchester | Room 201

Learn about the scale and scope of homelessness in the state and how it has changed, the gaps in services and the populations who are most at risk of experiencing homelessness. Hear from on-the-ground practitioners about how agencies throughout the region are working together to pool resources and provide programs and resources to help address the problem. You’ll also leave the discussion with concrete suggestions about what you can do to help address homelessness in your community.

The event will be moderated by Stephen Pimpare, principal lecturer of American politics and public policy. Panelists include:

Phil Alexakos, Chief Operating Officer, City of Manchester Department of Health

Melissa Hatfield, Bureau Chief, Bureau of Housing Supports, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services

Doug Howard, Homeless Prevention and Response Coordinator, City of Manchester

Cathy Kuhn, Chief Strategy Officer, Families in Transition – New Horizons New Hampshire

Tory Jennison, Director of Population Health for Strafford County and the Seacoast of N.H., Integrated Delivery Network

This event is presented by UNH Manchester’s public service and nonprofit leadership program as part of the Sidore Lecture Series, which seeks to offer programs to the University community and the state of New Hampshire that raise critical and sometimes controversial issues facing our society.

“Homelessness in NH: What Should You Know and What Can You Do?” will be held in room 201 at UNH Manchester on Wednesday, March 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public thanks to the generous support of the Saul O Sidore Memorial Foundation. Parking is available in the lots surrounding 88 Commercial Street.