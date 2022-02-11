Homelessness in Manchester: Breaking down a complex issue

O P I N I O N

Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue, especially in a city like ours, and is a challenge that Manchester has been facing for decades. When I was Fire Chief, Mayor Frank Guinta released his ‘10 Year Plan to End Homelessness.’ Since that time, our community has seen the impacts of a mental health crisis and substance misuse disorder. In addition, we’re seeing property values and rents increase and are faced with an almost 0% vacancy rate.

As a result, the cause of homelessness today is vastly different from what it was back when I was Fire Chief in 2008, and requires new and creative solutions. Dealing with this crisis has been challenging on many fronts. It goes without saying that the homeless issue we face today is representative of an overall lack of affordable and supportive housing. If elected Alderman, my experience working with developers in fire prevention code enforcement will help in the planning phases to address the need for more safe, affordable housing in Manchester.

Anyone who has tried to build an addition on their home is familiar with the extensive process required to get approval. When a developer comes to the city with a plan for added housing, there’s typically a meeting that is attended by all city departments, such as the planning department, the highway department, and the fire department. I believe that we can have a greater influence on the amount of affordable housing in the city if we are discussing this need with developers during the early planning stages instead of waiting for a vote of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

In addition to issues of the housing market and mental health crisis, there are legal limitations in addressing homelessness. Some of these encampments are on private property, and surprisingly, some property owners have obstructed removal efforts in order to avoid the cleanup costs. In these cases, the city and police have their hands tied, unable to act despite neighborhood complaints. As we have seen in prior litigation surrounding this problem, some of these property issues take years to resolve and require extensive court action and city expense.

The good news is that the city has committed resources to address this issue through the hiring of a Director of Homelessness Initiatives, the establishment of a housing commission, and allocating millions into Manchester’s Affordable Housing Trust. This has brought together a coalition of professionals who are now actively working in conjunction with the health department to find and implement realistic and effective solutions. It will undoubtedly take some time to see results from these efforts, but we are already seeing a reduction in the number of homeless individuals camping in the city. That’s why I support these initiatives.

As we move forward, encampments on public property must be removed as soon as possible, while treating those individuals with the dignity and respect we would want for our own sons and daughters. Furthermore, outreach coordinators must be sent in immediately to help those individuals find adequate housing in order to prevent the establishment of yet another encampment. Moving from one encampment to another doesn’t solve anything. We must maintain a clean image of our city and protect the right to access clean and safe public spaces.

