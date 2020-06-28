Homeless outreach team discovers woman with serious injuries from apparent 25-foot fall

Above: Video of scene at Valley Cemetery where a woman was found seriously injured from an apparent fall. Video/Jeffrey Hastings
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire Department Community Outreach Team along with Manchester Mental Health workers visit 12 homeless camps in Manchester daily. On Saturday June 27, 2020, they were visiting an area in Valley Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
As the members of the team were walking they heard a faint cry for help. The team walked toward where the voice was coming from in the area of the Smith Monument and found a 28-year-old woman with traumatic injuries from a fall.
It appears the woman was in the area behind the Smith Monument in the cemetery and fell approximately 25 feet to the ground into the brush below. Fire personnel called for Engine 11 and Rescue 1 and an AMR ambulance to assist with a high-angle technical rescue.
District Fire Chief Hank Martineau said they used a basket-type stretcher to remove the woman from the ground below and bring her to a stable location and then transferred her to the waiting ambulance. A trauma team activation was done at the Elliot Hospital to prepare for the patient, who reportedly had multiple serious injuries. The woman was conscious and breathing when she left the scene, according to Martineau.
Fire officials said if the outreach team had not found her, the outcome could have been life-threatening. The woman, whose name has not been released, is being treated at the Elliot Hospital. The extent of her injuries and condition were not immediately available.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.