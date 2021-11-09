Homeless man seriously injured in stabbing outside shelter

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man is hospitalized after sustaining serious injury following a stabbing outside the shelter Monday night.

Police say on Nov. 8, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to 199 Manchester St. for a report of a stabbing.

Police located a 29-year-old man who was bleeding from his face. He was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the stabbing happened outside the shelter during the course of an argument between two men.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Lebron of Manchester (no permanent address). He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.