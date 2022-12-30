Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.

The person was deceased and was in a small homeless camp located about 100 yards from a popular rail trail. Manchester Police were notified of the death and the scene was turned over to them.

Officers parked in the parking lot behind the DMV and walked into the woods to investigate the scene. The New Hampshire Medical Examiners’ office was called in. At about 2 p.m. the body was removed from the woods by a local funeral home.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel confirmed an adult male was found deceased, and the death does not appear to be suspicious, although no formal press release was issued.

The man’s identity was not released pending notification of family.