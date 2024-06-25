Homeless advocates gather to honor those who’ve survived with ‘Summer Solstice’ celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A life can be commemorated through mourning or celebration. In the end, it all depends on one’s perspective.

Each year on the shortest day of the year, the Winter Solstice, members of the community gather at Veterans Park to commemorate local homeless individuals who have died. This year, members of community gathered again on the longest day of the year to celebrate homeless individuals who have survived. Additionally, those at the gathering also shared their thoughts on how to help others find their way out of homelessness.

Hosted by the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness (NHCEH), the Summer Solstice Celebration was likely the first of its kind in New Hampshire and modeled after comparable events elsewhere in the country.

According to NHCEH Executive Director Jennifer Chisholm, New Hampshire has seen 2,000 people find their way out of homelessness in the past year. She added that much more work is needed, with the Granite State currently facing an estimated deficit of over 20,000 homes, she believes it is an obstacle that can be overcome.

“The purpose of today’s event is to bring hope,” she said. “Homelessness is a solvable issue.”

In addition to Chisholm, several other advocates who have first-hand experience with homeless spoke to the assembled crowd such as Kelly McAndrew, better known as Miss Kelly. McAndrew was one of the driving forces behind the organization of the event, which had been in the works for several years.

“I realized that rather than being broken, I was worthy of value, respect and the beautiful, brilliant things in life,” she said. “How I treated myself dictated how others acted toward me.”

“We’re all human beings and we all deserve to live,” she added.

More information on NECEH can be found on its website.