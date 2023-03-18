Home search of Belmont man on probation turns up cache of air guns, other weapons and drugs

LACONIA, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces the arrest of probationer Corey Sinclair, 41, of Belmont and confiscation of numerous weapons and suspected drugs following a home inspection on March 15.

Probation Parole Officers received information indicating that Sinclair was involved in illegal activity including possessing weapons and drugs. Based on the information provided, probation parole officers conducted a home inspection with the assistance of a NHDOC K-9 investigation team.

The Belmont Police Department was requested to assist NHDOC Probation Parole Officers and the NHDOC Investigator along with K-9 “Bonny,” to quickly and safely access and secure the home. The search found dozens of weapons and numerous bags of suspected drugs including three handguns, five rifles, 40+ knives, brass knuckles, and rifle magazines. It was later determined that the firearms are realistic-looking airsoft guns.

Sinclair was arrested and transported to the Belknap County Jail for violations of probation where he awaits his initial court appearance. Additional criminal charges against Sinclair are expected including felon in possession of dangerous weapons and drug-related charges.

The Department of Corrections extends its thanks to the Belmont Police Department for its assistance.

The Department of Corrections Division of Field Services provides supervision to just under 5,000 individuals placed on probation, parole, and administrative home confinement across New Hampshire. Probation Parole Officers function as mentors and provide oversight to supervisees to lead law-abiding lives while monitoring their behavior through office, home, work, and other contacts. If a supervisee does not abide by the laws and rules related to their probation or parole, they are not longer able to remain in the community.

The Department of Corrections Division of Professional Standards K-9 Investigations Unit is a team of specialized K-9s and handlers trained to detect contraband including drugs. K-9 Investigation teams frequently search correctional facilities and often work with Probation Parole Officers to conduct home and field visits to ensure supervisee’s compliance with their probation, parole or at-home confinement.

Both teams play a critical part in the New Hampshire Department of Correction’s public safety mission.