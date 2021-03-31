Holy Tuesday: Priests from across NH gather at St. Joseph Cathedral

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANCHESTER, NH – A steady breeze turned Holy Tuesday into a wind-swept spectacle on Pine Street, as a procession of Catholic priests from across New Hampshire made their way into St. Joseph Cathedral to bless the oils used in the sacraments throughout the year, their cream-colored robes swirling with the wind.

Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester, welcomed the cavalcade of priests, holding his staff in his left hand and greeting them with a wave of his right hand. At one point said, “Santa Claus only had eight tiny reindeer; look what I got,” as the priests, representing parishes across the state, filed past him and into the Cathedral.

Libasci explains the gathering at 1:20 in the video above, one of many Holy Week rituals observed by NH Catholics leading up to Easter.