Holy Trinity Cathedral extends a helping hand – accepting donations for ‘Blessing Bags’

MANCHESTER, NH – Members of Holy Trinity Cathedral Polish National Catholic Church recently participated in the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, collecting soup and other non-perishable food, for a grand total of 464 items in all. These donations benefit clients of the Families in Transition Food Pantry.

The Cathedral outreach team organizes monthly projects to benefit needy people in Manchester. From now until the end of March, we are collecting items for Blessing Bags: small-size personal care and hygiene items, soap, washcloths, and non-perishable snacks. We welcome parishioners and friends to join us in helping those in need in our neighborhood.