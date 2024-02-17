Holy Trinity Cathedral extends a helping hand – accepting donations for ‘Blessing Bags’

Saturday, February 17, 2024 Press Release Community 0
Saturday, February 17, 2024 Press Release Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Holy Trinity

MANCHESTER, NH – Members of Holy Trinity Cathedral Polish National Catholic Church recently participated in the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, collecting soup and other non-perishable food, for a grand total of 464 items in all. These donations benefit clients of the Families in Transition Food Pantry.

The Cathedral outreach team organizes monthly projects to benefit needy people in Manchester. From now until the end of March, we are collecting items for Blessing Bags: small-size personal care and hygiene items, soap, washcloths, and non-perishable snacks. We welcome parishioners and friends to join us in helping those in need in our neighborhood.

PXL 20240212 175601234 scaled
Items collected by parishioners and community members at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Pearl St.

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts