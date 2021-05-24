Holy Trinity Cathedral continues outreach to community with food drive for homeless vets

MANCHESTER, NH – The Holy Trinity Cathedral (Polish National Catholic Church) last month collected flashlights, batteries and cash donations that provided tents, sleeping bags and tarps for the homeless community in Manchester. They were presented to Don Leighton who represents Families in Transition.

This month we will be donating to the Liberty House, which is a Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Their request was they would appreciate peanut butter, jelly and tuna fish. Anyone can help with our endeavor to collect these items and they can be dropped off at The Holy Trinity Cathedral Parish Polish National Catholic Church at 166 Pearl St. Manchester NH.

All are welcome to attend services on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. with coffee and treats immediately following the Mass. We practice social distancing and wear masks.