The Holy Trinity Cathedral (Polish National Catholic Church) will still be collecting all things baby for Mom’s Place till Easter. Feel free to add to our collection at 166 Pearl St., Manchester.

We will also be offering Palms to All who need and want them this Palm Sunday March 28, 2021. They will be in our circular driveway on Pearl Street outside of the Church. Feel free to help yourself. If you want, join us for our services at 9 a.m. this Palm Sunday and for cake and coffee afterward.