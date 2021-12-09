Holy Family hopes to build on solid hardwood foundation

MANCHESTER, NH – After years of playing among smaller private schools, last season was the first campaign competing on the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletics Association (NHIAA) hardwood for the Holy Family boys and girls basketball teams. Though the boys squad had more success in terms of wins and losses, both units have the building blocks in place to see increased success against some of the state’s top competition this winter.

Boys Basketball

Head Coach:

Keith Lacasse (2nd season)

Top Returning Athletes:

Karl Yonkeu, Senior (Captain)

Jack Vicinanzo, Junior (Captain)

Gabe Lacasse, Sophomore (Captain)

Sean Sullivan

Patrick Gillis

Promising Newcomers:

Gabe Lacasse (Combo Guard)

Yves Mugiraneza (Point Guard)

Last Season:

10-2 regular season record

3-1 in the postseason (lost by 2 in state semifinals)

Expectations for this Season:

“Our expectations for the season are to prepare harder for every game than last season, and grow our talent from all 18 high school players (varsity and JV),” said Lacasse.

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge will be filling the hole left by our five seniors who graduated last year with one of them playing in college this year,” said Lacasse.

Next 3 Games:

Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Newmarket

Monday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. – Away at Nute

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Sunapee

Girls Basketball

Head Coach:

Joseph Williams (11th season)

Top Returning Athletes:

Maggie McGee, Senior (Captain)

Olympia Sani, Senior (Captain)

Rose Williams, Senior (Captain)

“All three are returning seniors and a good amount of the team’s hopes for the season will be riding on them,” said Williams.

Promising Newcomer:

Eliany Pena, Freshman

Elizabeth McGee, Freshman

“Both are young but continue to show strong improvement and could prove to be an important part of what looks to be a promising team over the next few years,” said Williams.

Last Season:

“Tough season last year,” said Williams “Lost 8 seniors, plus our junior point guard moved. We had a couple of close games and fought every single minute of every game but we only had 1 win.”

Expectations for this Season:

“Our hope for this season is to build on last season with a few more wins as we continue to develop the program,” said Williams. “Our team is made up of a group of great young ladies who are dedicated to each other and committed to playing their hearts out every game. Even though we know we face tough odds this season, there isn’t a single quitter on the team. It’s a real joy to coach these players.”

Biggest Challenge:

“The biggest challenge is while we have a full roster, most of the team is new to the game and the ladies will really need to climb the learning curve quickly and learn to play as a unit,” said Williams.

Next 3 Games: